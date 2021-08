Police are looking to speak to witnesses in relation to a report of careless driving.

It happened at about 4.35pm yesterday (Saturday) on the A970 between the Brig o’ Fitch and the Dale Golf Course junction.

Police are particularly interested to speak to the driver of a small red car who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lerwick Police Station quoting incident number NL/717/21.