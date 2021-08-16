Headlines News

‘Once in a lifetime’ opportunity to head Fair Isle school

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 10 min ago 0
The UK’s most remote primary school is looking for a new head teacher.

Shetlands Islands Council says it is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to become part of the 60-strong Fair Isle community, which it describes as “friendly and dynamic”.

It’s hoped Fair Isle could prove to be a draw for potential recruits, with the island well regarded for its scenery, wildlife and knitwear.

Fair Isle Primary currently has a total of three pupils on the roll.

But while the school is small, Susannah Parnaby – the parent council chairwoman – says it is well equipped to help children pursue “diverse careers” across the UK and further afield.

“There are lots of opportunities for creative teaching – the children are always keen to get involved with our school garden, and to study the natural world and the island’s culture, with music, knitting and crofting important parts of this.

“For the right person, Fair Isle is a great place to live and provides the opportunity to build relationships with the children and a supportive local community.”

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder said Fair Isle offered a welcoming and close-knit community.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for a head teacher, or aspiring head teacher, to join the vibrant community in Fair Isle and continue to take the school forward,” he said.

The post is permanent and full-time, working 35 hours a week. A relocation package applies to the post, which the council says attracts a Remote School Allowance. Interview expenses are paid from within the UK.

