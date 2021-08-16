Licence review for Spiggie Hotel

Spiggie Hotel

A review will be held into the Spiggie Hotel’s licensing arrangements amid claims the hotel has failed to pay a mandatory fee.

Members of the area licensing board heard arrangements had been in place for the South Mainland hotel to pay its £280 fee in four equal instalments of £70.

Council solicitor Keith Adam said a first instalment had been paid on 14th October last year.

At that time, he said sole director Christopher Lee was informed of the dates on which future instalments were due.

Mr Adam added a second instalment, due on 1st January, was not paid until 26th February.

He added payments of instalments due on 1st April and 1st July were not received, despite reminder letters having been sent.

The meeting heard that the licence had been transferred to Buckinghamshire-registered Enjoy the Fruit Limited, which was also recorded as the correspondence address for Mr Lee.

“We’ve checked this morning but have received nothing from Mr Lee. There has been no response from his letters and no evidence of trading,” Mr Adam told the meeting.

He said attempts had also been made to reach Mr Lee via email. None of the correspondence had been returned.

North Mainland councillor Alastair Cooper moved the review – which Mr Lee would be requested to attend – should take place. He said Mr Lee’s evidence could be heard remotely, if necessary. He was seconded by Lerwick North councillor Stephen Leask.

The meeting heard correspondence would be produced at the review.