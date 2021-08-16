News

Scalloway Fire Festival next to be called off

The 2020 squad brave the January cold as they head for Main Street.

The Scalloway Fire Festival is the next event in the 2021 fire festival schedule to be postponed for a second year.

The committee said that until recently they had hoped the event would be able to proceed.

But in a statement on Monday evening, the committee said they had taken the decision to push the festival back.

“However, it is now clear that multiple, significant uncertainties remain around the planning of this type of community celebration and it was therefore, regrettably but unanimously agreed to postpone for a further twelve months,” it said.

It follows last Friday’s announcement that Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ would be pushed back another year.

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ festival was also cancelled on the back of that news.

