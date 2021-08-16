‘Weak presence’ of Covid in water as isles record another case

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is reporting a “weak presence” of Covid in Shetland’s wastewater, according to NHS Shetland.

It comes as Shetland recorded one new Covid case today (Monday).

NHS Shetland said that Shetland’s seven-day transmission rate of 30.6 cases per 100,000 of population was still far lower than the Scottish average.

But locum public health consultant Dermot Gorman said the isles were “not out of the woods yet”.

“While the island setting gives advantages, we should not be complacent and keep up mask wearing, washing hands and avoiding crowds, where possible.

“People are moving around as we open up and are inevitably coming here from areas with higher levels of Covid.

“Nationally, we expect quite a rise with this internal movement plus the schools going back.”

Meanwhile NHS Shetland is holding a public clinic for anyone who has not had their first dose, or waited more than eight weeks for a second dose.

From 2-9pm on Wednesday, August 25th anyone (including 16-17-year-olds) who wants a first dose or has waited over eight weeks for a second dose can get one at the Gilbertson Park games hall.