Lerwick bank closed due to ‘plumbing issue’

The Lerwick branch of the Santander bank has been closed due to a “plumbing issue”, the bank confirmed.

A sign in the bank’s window on Commercial Street had told customers it had been closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Santander apologised to its customers on Tuesday, saying the closure was related to a plumbing issue at the bank.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused while the branch remains closed and are working to reopen the branch for local customers as soon as possible.”

It said customers could bank via their local post office for balance enquiries, cash withdrawals and cash deposits, or use telephone, online or mobile banking in the meantime.