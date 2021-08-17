News

Lerwick bank closed due to ‘plumbing issue’

2 hours 4 min ago 0
Lerwick bank closed due to ‘plumbing issue’

The Lerwick branch of the Santander bank has been closed due to a “plumbing issue”, the bank confirmed.

A sign in the bank’s window on Commercial Street had told customers it had been closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Santander apologised to its customers on Tuesday, saying the closure was related to a plumbing issue at the bank.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused while the branch remains closed and are working to reopen the branch for local customers as soon as possible.”

It said customers could bank via their local post office for balance enquiries, cash withdrawals and cash deposits, or use telephone, online or mobile banking in the meantime.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.