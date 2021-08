Covid-19

NHS Shetland has recorded one new coronavirus death within the past week.

According to Scottish government figures, a death on 12th August was attributed to coronavirus.

Shetland recorded one new Covid case on Tuesday – the second consecutive day with one case.

The health board said on Monday that while Shetland was “not out of the woods” yet, the transmission rate for Shetland was far lower than that of the Scottish average.