Woman hit man with hammer, smashed his phone and made offensive social media post

A young woman has admitted hitting a man with a hammer, smashing his phone and posting an offensive message about him on social media.

Bronwyn Hermione Chandler, 19, of Leaside, Firth, pleaded guilty to two charges, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Tuesday).

Chandler carried out the offences at an address in Sandside, Mossbank, on 7th March this year.

She punched her victim’s head, threw a plate of food and hit him with a hammer.

Chandler also admitted behaving threateningly by shouting and swearing at the man, smashing his phone with a hammer and posting an offensive message about him on social media.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court that Chandler pleaded guilty to the two charges relating to 7th March.

However Mr Allan said she was entering a plea of not guilty relating to an incident on 5th March when she is alleged to have thrown a bottle at the man’s head at the same address.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case until 15th September for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

Chandler was not at court today but Sheriff Cruickshank said she would be required to attend next month’s hearing.

She had been released on bail at a previous hearing with conditions not to attend the address in Mossbank.