Black cat proves unlucky for motorist fined £400 for driving offences

The incident happened after the slip road from South Lochside into South Road. Photo: Google.

A black cat proved an unlucky omen for a motorist who claimed he had been trying to avoid the animal when police pulled him up on his driving

Luke Bryant, 21, of Houlland, Sandwick, was fined £400 and issued with three penalty points after admitting two driving offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Bryant was driving along South Lochside in Lerwick, taking the slip road onto South Road when the incident happened on 9th May.

Mr Mackenzie said Bryant was driving at such speed that he encroached onto the opposite carriageway as a police car was approaching head on.

Although the police vehicle moved across in to the centre of the road to attract his attention, with one officer waving his hand out of the window for him to stop, Bryant did not respond.

He was charged with failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

When quizzed about it later, Mr Mackenzie said Bryant was not aware that police would stop him from the front, as he had only been stopped from behind.

Mr Mackenzie added that his explanation for driving into the oncoming carriageway was that he was trying to avoid a black cat.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said it was a “very unlucky” black cat for Bryant.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Bryant £400 – £200 for each offence – and issued him with three penalty points on his licence.