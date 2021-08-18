News

Bressay Up-Helly-A’ falls victim to Covid

47 min ago
The Jarl's Squad visit Bell's Brae Primary School in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Bressay Up-Helly-A’ festival has been postponed for a second time.

It is the third festival to be pushed back, following similar announcements from Lerwick and Scalloway.

The Bressay committee said they had come to the conclusion that there were “still too many uncertainties” regarding hosting large-scale events.

“It is our feeling that the remaining restrictions would be prohibitive to the freedom and enjoyment of an event such as Bressay Up-Helly-A’, and with no timeframe for the removal of these restrictions we must defer the festival for a further year.”

The event traditionally takes place on the last Friday in February.

