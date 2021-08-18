News

Council ‘lurching into a crisis’, Duncan says

1 hour ago
Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan.

Shetland Islands Council is “lurching into a crisis”, according to councillor Allison Duncan.

Mr Duncan was referring to the SIC’s financial situation, which was referred to as unsustainable in the council’s unaudited accounts to 31st March 2021.

The accounts predicted the council could have a financial deficit of £103.6 million by 2025/26.

And the Shetland South representative accused councillors of “leaving the deficit for the next council”.

“We’re just leaving it for a rainy day for others to resolve, which is not appropriate.”

Mr Duncan was also critical of figures that showed 33 per cent of people in council properties were behind on their rent.

The SIC’s rent arrears increased by £84,000 over the last year – a figure he called “very serious”.

“It’s going to take years before we can get any of that money back at all.

“I think that’s unacceptable.”

He said there were people working very hard to pay their rent each month, while others were “getting away from it”.

Finance manager Jamie Manson said the increase in arrears was “not unexpected”, particularly due to the effects of Covid on people’s finances.

