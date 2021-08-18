News

Post office at Conochies closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The post office at Conochies in Lerwick has been closed temporarily due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a short statement, Post Office confirmed that the Lerwick shop would not be offering postal service currently.

“Lerwick Post Office is short-term temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances,” it said.

“We are working closely with the postmaster and we are looking to restore service as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.”

It advised customers to use the post office at the Toll Clock Shopping Centre in Lerwick for the time being.

Conochies took over as the designated post office in town after the closure of the Commercial Street building.

