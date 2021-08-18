SSE Renewables say island communities will benefit from millions of pounds of investment

Shetland communities stands to benefit from over £70 million over the life of the Viking Energy windfarm.

The figure has been highlighted by partner SSE in its annual community investment review for 2020/21.

In total, SSE Renewables says it has donated £10 million to community groups across the UK and Ireland.

That, it says, represents the company’s largest investment into local communities.

The controversial windfarm is seeing the construction of 103 turbines in Mainland Shetland.

SSE says the donation not only recognises the growth of renewable assets being built to achieve a net zero future, but also the support that has been provided to communities when they need it most during the pandemic.

Chairman of Shetland Community Benefit Fund Chris Bunyan said: “The Viking Community Fund has the potential to make a genuine difference in tackling the problems and issues that concern islanders.

“We look forward to working with SSE Renewables on the journey ahead.”