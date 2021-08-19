Covid and compassion in Lerwick court

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

It was a fine for one defendant and compassion for another as Lerwick Sheriff Court saw two cases to conclusion today.

Robert Fraser, 55, of St Magnus Street, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to breaking Covid rules by allowing a number of individuals who did not live with him into his house on 30th October last year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said police officers had been called to a disturbance at a neighbours flat around 11.10pm, but when officers arrived they discovered three people in addition to Fraser in his flat.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the people entered his home between the time of the complaint and the time officers arrived and his client had been attempting to remove them from his flat.

The court also heard that Fraser had been advised on the importance of complying with Covid-19 regulations having received fixed penalty notices in June and again in July last year.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed a £300 fine.

Meanwhile Patchala Johnson, 27, was spared penalty after being charged with a number of threatening behaviours between 1st June and 16th June this year directed towards her partner.

It emerged that within months of giving birth the defendant’s mental health began to deteriorate with Sheriff Cruickshank asking defence agent Allan if post-natal depression could have been a factor.

It also emerged that the defendant’s partner wished for the relationship to continue.

In summing up Sheriff Cruickshank said: “I am not for one minute condoning your behaviour.

“I defer sentence for six months to be served in good behaviour and to re-build bridges with your husband.

He added: “I hope you, your husband and child have a happy family life.”