Delting Up-Helly-A’ still on track for March 2022

5 hours 38 min ago 0
Steve McKimm and Mark Sherwood with the bill at Delting Up-Helly-A'. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The committee of the Delting Up-Helly-A’ festival has announced they still intend to go ahead in March 2022.

That follows Lerwick, Bressay and Scalloway postponing their events next year.

But Delting is in “a better position” to go ahead, with the Jarl Squad mostly ready to go.

The event was first postponed just days before it was due to take place in March 2020.

The Delting committee said it would “meet with all the relevant persons and venues involved with the running of our festival, and update the public once decisions are in place” for the 2022 festival.

