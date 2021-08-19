Folk invited to watch Paralympics on big screen
Folk are being invited to come and watch the best paralympic talent in the world compete on the big screen.
Ability Shetland are hosting a free watchalong event at Mareel’s auditorium next Friday, 27th August, between 11am-2pm.
They are encouraging folk to come along and enjoy a free tea or coffee while watching a showcase of paralympic action.
The 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be officially opened on Tuesday, 24th August and will be brought to a close 12 days later.
Anyone interested in attending the event should contact Ability Shetland at AbilityShetland@shetland.org
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment