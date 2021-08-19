Orkney and Shetland affected by football outbreak

Covid-19

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a women’s football tournament in Orkney at the weekend.

NHS Shetland said it was working with colleagues in Orkney to manage the situation, with 46 people asked to isolate across both islands.

Those asked to isolate include some school-going children, with the Aith Junior High School in particular being affected.

The health board said the biggest challenge currently was the high number of people having to be contacted, with 26 in Shetland isolating.

Locum public health director Dermot Gorman said there were more positive cases likely.

“Given that many of the people involved were together over several days, we do think more positive cases are likely over the next few days,” he said.

Dr Gorman said all those called by NHS Shetland’s contact tracers were being extremely helpful and he thanked the community for their cooperation.

He reminded both the Shetland and Orkney communities – especially those who had been involved in the tournament – to watch for symptoms.