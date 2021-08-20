News

DVSA apologises and says it will open Lerwick test centre

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 27 min ago 0
DVSA apologises and says it will open Lerwick test centre

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has performed an immediate U-turn and said it will open a Lerwick theory test centre.

The DVSA had said earlier this week that it would close their Lerwick centre, currently based at Islesburgh, and open centres in Whalsay and Yell instead.

It also said it had no intention to open a new test centre in Lerwick.

But just hours after the story was published, the DVSA said it would open a Lerwick centre.

The agency said that no location had been confirmed for the town site.

In a statement, it said: “After 6th September many theory test centre locations will change as we switch suppliers.

“Once these changes have happened, we will provide theory test centres in Mid Yell and Symbister as well as Lerwick.

“We are still to confirm the address of the new Lerwick location.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or confusion caused while we settle these final details; we will update local stakeholders as soon as this is done.”

MP Alistair Carmichael had called the DVSA’s decision “utterly bizarre”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.