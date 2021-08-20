DVSA apologises and says it will open Lerwick test centre

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has performed an immediate U-turn and said it will open a Lerwick theory test centre.

The DVSA had said earlier this week that it would close their Lerwick centre, currently based at Islesburgh, and open centres in Whalsay and Yell instead.

It also said it had no intention to open a new test centre in Lerwick.

But just hours after the story was published, the DVSA said it would open a Lerwick centre.

The agency said that no location had been confirmed for the town site.

In a statement, it said: “After 6th September many theory test centre locations will change as we switch suppliers.

“Once these changes have happened, we will provide theory test centres in Mid Yell and Symbister as well as Lerwick.

“We are still to confirm the address of the new Lerwick location.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or confusion caused while we settle these final details; we will update local stakeholders as soon as this is done.”

MP Alistair Carmichael had called the DVSA’s decision “utterly bizarre”.