Historic Belmont House put up for sale

Belmont House has gone on the market.

The historic Belmont House in Unst has gone on the market – 25 years after it was restored to its former glory.

Inside Belmont House. Photo: Harper Macleod

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Georgian building comes with two acres of landscaped grounds – for a price of £395,000.

It celebrated its 25th anniversary of being rescued and restored earlier this year.

The A-listed home and its surrounding grounds were purchased by the newly-formed Belmont Trust for only £5 in 1996 as it fell into disrepair.

The restoration programme cost the trust over £1 million.

In the intervening years Belmont has welcomed over 1,400 guests and hosted weddings, birthdays and family gatherings.

The 18th-century home is listed for sale by Harper Macleod: https://www.estateagencyshetland.co.uk/properties/belmont-house