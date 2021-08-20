In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 20th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Learner drivers will have to go to Yell or Whalsay to sit their theory tests from September, with the DVSA to close the Lerwick centre. MP Alistair Carmichael called the decision “utterly bizarre”.
- Three fire-festivals have been called off within the space of a week. But there is optimism that the Delting and South Mainland events will still go ahead next year.
- NHS chief Michael Dickson considers whether an ‘island caretaker’ could be appointed in the outer isles.
- The Viking Energy windfarm will make a major contribution to the net-zero carbon emissions target and boost the economy – according to a top SSE figure.
- SPORT – Netball is on the way back, Shetland’s mixed hockey players prepare for Orkney, a full match report from the Fraser Cup final and a look ahead to tomorrow’s Parish Cup final between Cunningsburgh and Whalsay.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment