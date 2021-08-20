News

In this week’s Shetland Times

3 hours 44 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 20th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – Learner drivers will have to go to Yell or Whalsay to sit their theory tests from September, with the DVSA to close the Lerwick centre. MP Alistair Carmichael called the decision “utterly bizarre”.
  • Three fire-festivals have been called off within the space of a week. But there is optimism that the Delting and South Mainland events will still go ahead next year.
  • NHS chief Michael Dickson considers whether an ‘island caretaker’ could be appointed in the outer isles.
  • The Viking Energy windfarm will make a major contribution to the net-zero carbon emissions target and boost the economy – according to a top SSE figure.
  • SPORT – Netball is on the way back, Shetland’s mixed hockey players prepare for Orkney, a full match report from the Fraser Cup final and a look ahead to tomorrow’s Parish Cup final between Cunningsburgh and Whalsay.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.