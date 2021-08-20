Living Lerwick gets backing from town centre businesses

Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Living Lerwick is set to continue into the future after town centre businesses backed the BID, with a new five year term beginning on 1st September.

Businesses have been voting for the past six weeks on the proposed third term of the Business Improvement District.

Ninety votes were received, representing 62.5 per cent of member businesses.

Out of these, 67 voted in favour – giving a 73 per cent majority vote for the BID.

The BID was initially set up in 2012 to enable businesses to work together to create a more vibrant, viable and sustainable town centre for Lerwick.

It has generated over £325,000 of income in addition to levy payments for town centre activities. The BID is managed by a project team and an un-paid voluntary Board of Directors representing different business

sectors.

Living Lerwick Chairman, Steve Mathieson said: “We are grateful for the support of our member businesses and glad the majority feel we are doing a good job of supporting them and improving the town centre area.”