Nominations to open for Community Spirit Award

Nominations are open for the Shetland Community Spirit Award, which is now running for the second year.

Voluntary Action Shetland are seeking nominations for those who have supported people, helped them out or shown kindness during the Covid-19 pandemic year, and the recovery period that has followed.

The awards aim to celebrate and recognise voluntary efforts that have gone on in the isles.

Nominations open on Monday 23rd August for two weeks.

Anyone wishing to make a nomination can email vasvolunteering@shetland.org.

VAS are seeking as much information as possible, and are asking those sending nominations to offer a contact name and email or postal address of the person, organisation or local shop being nominated.

Recipients of the award will receive an electronic or hard copy certificate.