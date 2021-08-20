Tingwall nursery closes after suspected Covid case

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Nursery lessons in Tingwall have had to be brought to a temporary halt after a suspected case of coronavirus.

Education officials have closed the early learning setting and begun preparing for a resumption of lessons next week.

The primary department is continuing as normal.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said: “I can confirm that early learning at Tingwall Primary School is closed today and that the primary department is open as normal.

“I hope that the early learning will reopen on Monday.

“Parents and staff will be kept informed over the weekend.”