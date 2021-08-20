‘Utterly bizarre’ theory test centre move slammed

The Islesburgh theory test centre will be closed from next month. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Learner drivers will be forced to travel to either Whalsay or Mid Yell to sit their theory tests from next month in a decision branded “utterly bizarre”.

Lerwick’s theory test centre, which operates from Islesburgh, will close permanently on Friday, 3rd September.

Instead learners will have to sit their tests at either the Whalsay or Mid Yell leisure centres from Monday, 6th September.

The decision has been described as “a nightmare” by one learner driver.

But the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) maintained this week that it was a good move for the isles – because there is now two test centres instead of one.

It said there were no plans to re-open a centre in Lerwick.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said the news would be “fantastic” if there was one each in Lerwick, Whalsay and Yell – but condemned the decision to close the town test centre.

“It’s utterly bizarre,” he said.

“I don’t know what substance the person at the DVSA was taking when they made that decision.”

It is the latest controversial decision from the government agency, after they opted to use Scatsta Airport as a site for HGV and motorbike tests – despite two furious instructors telling them they would quit if they did so.