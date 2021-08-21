Cunningsburgh lift Parish Cup after dramatic penalty shootout win

Cunningsburgh have ended a four-year wait to lift the Parish Cup after beating Whalsay on penalties at Seafield.

The match had ended in a 3-3 draw after extra-time, with Lee Irvine snatching a draw, and his hat-trick, with the last kick of the game.

Cunningsburgh came from 2-0 down to equalise late in Saturday’s match after Irvine had scored twice for Whalsay, one in each half.

But when the game seemed to be petering out, Ronan Grant pulled one back for Cunningsburgh with twenty minutes remaining.

Josh Carroll equalised before heading Cunningsburgh ahead in extra-time.

Again the match seemed over in extra-time, as Whalsay seemed to run out of steam.

But Irvine equalised in dramatic fashion after Grant saw red for Cunningsburgh.

Fourteen penalties in a row were scored before Irvine saw his penalty saved by Cunningsburgh keeper Saul Swanson.

It was left up to Carroll to score the winning penalty for Cunningsburgh.

They have now won the cup on four occasions – the same as rivals Sandwick.