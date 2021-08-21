Headlines News

NHS Shetland warn of Covid cluster as three new cases are reported

Ryan Taylor
NHS Shetland says it is dealing with a small Covid cluster where three more people have tested positive.

The new cases are said to be linked, but are unrelated to the Covid situation that developed around last weekend’s women’s football tournament with Orkney.

Scottish government figures show the latest seven day total standing at 10.

Public Health Principal Elizabeth Robinson said the current cluster was contained and there was no wider risk to the community.

She also warned of a change to guidance around isolation for close contacts, and advised people to turn to NHS Inform to keep up-to-date.

Current regulations state that close contacts of Covid cases can end their self-isolation if they are fully vaccinated, have received a negative PCR test result and are not displaying any symptoms.

“Even if you have had both vaccinations, you can still pass on the virus,” said Ms Robinson.

“So, if you are contacted by our Test and Protect team we ask that you listen to what they ask and do exactly as they say.

“Only by working with us, can we keep on top of any outbreak.”

PCR tests can be booked through button on the NHS Shetland website.

