Police investigation underway at post office

A police investigation is underway into a “possible crime” at the Post Office counter at Conochies in Lerwick.

No further details are being revealed about the nature of the alleged offence, although police have warned it is likely to be a lengthy investigation.

Earlier this week the Post Office said the counter in Conochies, which took over as the designated post office for the town centre after the closure of the Commercial Street building, had been closed temporarily due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Today, [Saturday] area commander Chief Inspector Paul Daley said: “I can confirm that there is a police investigation ongoing into a possible crime at the Post Office.

“We are in the very early stages of an enquiry which could take some time.”

Mr Daley said he was unable to provide further details.