Headlines News

Seven new Covid cases reported for Shetland

Ryan Taylor 14 hours 53 min ago 0
Seven new Covid cases reported for Shetland

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been recorded for Shetland today [Sunday], according to the latest Scottish government figures.

That puts the latest seven days total to 12.

It comes a day after NHS Shetland warned it was dealing with a small Covid cluster, which is said to be contained.

Public Health Principal Elizabeth Robinson said most of the new cases were unrelated and linked to different journeys to and from mainland Scotland.

“Travel south continues to be a significant risk factor,” she said.

“We are also aware that people who have travelled to Shetland, and then become positive, are not making contingency plans for finding accommodation if they are required to isolate in Shetland.

“People should be aware that anyone moving around the country will be advised to isolate immediately if they test positive, develop symptoms or are a contact of someone who is positive.

“Everyone needs to have arrangements in place should this happen.”

For guidance around isolation and what happens when you test positive go to NHS Inform.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.