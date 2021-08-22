Seven new Covid cases reported for Shetland

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been recorded for Shetland today [Sunday], according to the latest Scottish government figures.

That puts the latest seven days total to 12.

It comes a day after NHS Shetland warned it was dealing with a small Covid cluster, which is said to be contained.

Public Health Principal Elizabeth Robinson said most of the new cases were unrelated and linked to different journeys to and from mainland Scotland.

“Travel south continues to be a significant risk factor,” she said.

“We are also aware that people who have travelled to Shetland, and then become positive, are not making contingency plans for finding accommodation if they are required to isolate in Shetland.

“People should be aware that anyone moving around the country will be advised to isolate immediately if they test positive, develop symptoms or are a contact of someone who is positive.

“Everyone needs to have arrangements in place should this happen.”

For guidance around isolation and what happens when you test positive go to NHS Inform.