WATCH: Budge brings home safety message for young farmers

A young farmer has teamed up with power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) to raise awareness of the importance of farm safety.

Aimee Budge of Bigton Farm is highlighting the serious – and potentially fatal – consequences of striking an overhead power line when out in the fields.

SSEN is concerned that, during harvest time, so much of a farmer’s attention is focused on what is happening in front of the tractor cab.

The company fears it can be too easy to forget about what is overhead, and end up striking a power line or a wooden pole.

The energy company has joined up with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs to help get its safety message across.

Together, they have produced a series of short videos, each of which offers up a bite-sized chunk of advice which, it is hoped, will resonate with farmers.

Ms Budge, who has taken on the role of a safety mentor for SAYFC, said: “When my colleagues at the SAYFC asked for volunteers to work with SSEN Distribution I was really keen to help.

“I’ve attended one of their farm safety seminars in the past and found it invaluable and so was only too glad to help with these videos.”

The videos will be featuring across both partners’ social media and is part of SSEN’s new safety campaign which launched in May.