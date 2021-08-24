Police highlight increasing numbers of drivers caught without MOT

Police have highlighted an increase in people driving in Shetland without a valid MOT.

The Shetland force took to Twitter today (Tuesday) to ask drivers to check theirs is in date.

“We have seen an increase in drivers on the road without a valid MOT,” they tweeted.

“Please check your MOT dates and if close or expired, make arrangements to get your vehicle tested.

“It is an offence to drive a vehicle on the road without a valid MOT.”