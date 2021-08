Black Gaet.

Police have seized an uninsured car and fined its driver.

Shetland Police said the 33-year-old woman was found to be driving the car with no insurance at the Black Gaet, or the B9073, near Lerwick, yesterday (Monday).

Offices issued a fixed penalty notice and seized the car.

“Please make sure you are insured against at least third party risk before driving a vehicle on the road,” the police said on Twitter.