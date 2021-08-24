Sturgeon to give Covid update after isles record 15 cases in three days

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to give a coronavirus briefing this afternoon (Tuesday) after a surge in cases across the country.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she would be giving a live update at 12.15pm “with cases on the rise again”.

Scotland recorded more than 3,100 cases on Monday.

NHS Shetland warned of a Covid cluster in the isles over the weekend after a potential outbreak following a football trip to Orkney.

Shetland recorded a further five cases on Monday – taking its three-day total to 15, after three on Saturday and a further seven on Sunday.

The First Minister’s coronavirus briefing will be broadcast by BBC Scotland at 12.15pm.