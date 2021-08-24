News

Sturgeon to give Covid update after isles record 15 cases in three days

Sturgeon to give Covid update after isles record 15 cases in three days
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to give a coronavirus briefing this afternoon (Tuesday) after a surge in cases across the country.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she would be giving a live update at 12.15pm “with cases on the rise again”.

Scotland recorded more than 3,100 cases on Monday.

NHS Shetland warned of a Covid cluster in the isles over the weekend after a potential outbreak following a football trip to Orkney.

Shetland recorded a further five cases on Monday – taking its three-day total to 15, after three on Saturday and a further seven on Sunday.

The First Minister’s coronavirus briefing will be broadcast by BBC Scotland at 12.15pm.

