News

Ferry waiting rooms and toilets not all accessible for disabled people, harbour board hears

12 hours 50 min ago 1
Ferry waiting rooms and toilets not all accessible for disabled people, harbour board hears

The council’s ferry waiting rooms and toilets are not all suitable for disabled people, an official told the harbour board today (Wednesday).

Ferry operations manager Andrew Inkster said the council “can’t hand-on-heart say they all meet the requirements”.

Councillor Allison Duncan said he was “very concerned” by the response, after asking whether the facilities were accessible to all that needed them.

He said he had been at a council meeting at some time between 2007 and 2012 where the audit committee was told “urgent action” needed to be taken to address that issue.

Mr Duncan questioned why, around a decade later, work was still needed to make all waiting rooms and toilets available to disabled people.

“I find that very concerning that has not happened,” he said.

Infrastructure director John Smith said that work was part of an upcoming programme of work the department was aiming to carry out.

And Mr Inkster said they had made good efforts to improve a number of the existing facilities.

But North Isles councillor Duncan Anderson said the accessibility in Whalsay, and on some of the council’s aging ferry fleet, left a lot to be desired.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Brian Smith

    • August 25th, 2021 16:47

    Toilets at the Viking bus terminal are hardly available to anyone.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.