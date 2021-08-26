News

AHS warns parents after Covid case linked to school

AHS warns parents after Covid case linked to school
Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Parents of Anderson High School pupils have been warned to be vigilant after a Covid case was linked to the school.

In a letter to parents/carers, head teacher Valerie Nicolson said a case had been reported “in a person with links to S2 in Anderson High School”.

All close contacts of the case have been identified, contacted and advised to follow the latest guidance on self-isolation and testing, she said.

Parents have been told there is no need for their child to self-isolate, unless they are contacted by Test and Protect.

But they have been warned to be extra vigilant of Covid symptoms in their child over the coming weeks.

The letter states that the school will remain open in line with Scottish government guidance.

NHS Shetland recorded one new coronavirus case today (Thursday).

