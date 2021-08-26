Headlines News

Vandals target Lerwick cars

Stuart Prestidge 11 hours 19 min ago 0
Vandals target Lerwick cars

Shetland police are seeking information following the vandalism of two parked cars.

Between Friday 20th and Tuesday, 24th August, two motor vehicles parked on North Lochside, Lerwick were scratched causing significant damage.

Police have not released details of the vehicles which were targeted.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact Police Scotland.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers (Scotland) anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.