Vandals target Lerwick cars

Shetland police are seeking information following the vandalism of two parked cars.

Between Friday 20th and Tuesday, 24th August, two motor vehicles parked on North Lochside, Lerwick were scratched causing significant damage.

Police have not released details of the vehicles which were targeted.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact Police Scotland.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers (Scotland) anonymously on 0800 555 111.