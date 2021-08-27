In today’s (Friday, 27th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: After a six-day trial, Yanyan Tang speaks of her shock at being accused of threatening behaviour against her former partner and relief after being acquitted.
- EXCLUSIVE: The annual motoring supplement looks at the latest innovations in the electric and hybrid car market, plus several of the isles’ specialist motor vehicle service providers.
- The DVSA completes a near perfect three-point-turn as it backs down from controversial plans to close the Lerwick test centre in favour of two based in Yell and Whalsay.
- A look at the life and times of celebrated wildlife tour operator Libby Weir-Breen who put Shetland on the world’s wildlife tourism map, and who has sadly died at the age of 72.
- As Merchant Navy Day approaches, author Laughton Johnston takes an in-depth look at the service and its massive impact on Shetlanders.
- A duo of tour operators have been recognised by Tripadvisor.
- SPORT – The Parish Cup final lived up to expectations as a thrilling game between Whalsay and Cunningsburgh went to the wire. Read the full match report to find out who triumphed.