NHS Shetland reiterate the need for Covid testing

Susan Laidlaw.

Following the announcement of seven further positive Covid cases, NHS Shetland are urging residents to regularly test for the virus.

Dr Susan Laidlaw, interim director of public health said: “If you have covid symptoms or a positive lateral flow test then you must immediately isolate along with your household and book a PCR test.

“This guidance has not changed and is the same for everyone regardless of vaccination status and age. Isolation means not going out of your house or garden other than to get your PCR test.

“If your PCR test is negative then usually you can stop isolating, as can your household, the same as before. This will be confirmed when you receive your result. But if you have symptoms, please take care to avoid passing on any other infection: such as not visiting care homes and hospitals just the same as pre-pandemic.

“If you work in health or social care you must check with your manager before returning to work. If your PCR test is positive, then you have to continue to isolate.

“And all your household and any other contacts identified by the contact tracers have to continue to isolate and get a PCR test. For contacts it is only if their PCR is negative and they have no symptoms and they have had two covid vaccinations at least 14 days ago (or are aged under 18) then they can stop isolating.

She added: “Health and social care workers must not return to work before their line manager has completed a risk assessment.”

The Test and Protect Team will explain what is required to do if contacted as case or a contact usually via text messages. To contact the team call 01595 532030 if you are not sure what to do.

NHS Shetland are also urging the community to be vigilant for symptoms and to continue twice weekly lateral flow testing. Tests can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days.

For more information click here. You can also pick up kits locally from Test and Protect at the Greenhead base in Lerwick, and some community pharmacies and GP practices.

For information on those participating in the Test and Protect scheme, click here.