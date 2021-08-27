Headlines News

Pressure grows for government to cancel cut to universal credit

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 8 min ago 0
Pressure grows for government to cancel cut to universal credit

Claims have been made that over a tenth of working age families in the Northern Isles will be impacted by a planned £20 cut to universal credit and working tax credit.

Figures from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are said to show the biggest overnight reduction to the basic rate of social security since the foundation of the modern welfare system.

Across the country the move, planned for 6th October, is expected to impact on around have and a half million families.

In Orkney and Shetland, 2,250 – 12 per cent – of working age families will be impacted, the figures claim, and 1,200 – 26 per cent – of working age families with children.

The £20 uplift was only intended by the government to be a temporary measure during the height of the pandemic, but pressure is now growing on the Tories to make it permanent ahead of the October deadline.

Isles MSP Alistair Carmichael said: “This is further evidence of the harm we risk by cutting universal credit as we are still attempting to recover from the pandemic.

“We are in some ways fortunate in the isles to have a lower rate of people making use of universal credit than elsewhere, but that still represents thousands of families.

“The rate has been rising and many people will be feeling vulnerable during the current economic climate. This is no time to be cutting support.

“People need greater certainty after a chaotic year – to cut Universal Credit now is to cut people’s confidence in a more stable future after the pandemic.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.