Shetland Covid cases on the rise

Covid-19

Cases of Covid continue to rise as seven more positive tests have been recorded in the isles.

The alarming trend is being mirrored across Scotland as 6,835 new cases were confirmed today, Friday, 27th August, during the second press conference first minister Nicola Sturgeon has held this week.

Additionally, there were 69 new admissions to hospital and four people have died.

The numbers of positive cases represent the third time this week the daily cases have been the highest since the pandemic began.

Following on from yesterday the first minister again warned that if serious illnesses began to rise in tandem with cases then restrictions may have to be tightened.

One such measure could include a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown.

She also emphasised the basics of getting vaccinated, being tested regularly, washing hands and keeping socially distanced.