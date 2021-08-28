Lerwick’s Big Summer Spree event

Today, to celebrate the end of summer and to bring people together after a difficult year, Shetland Recreational Trust, RLNI, Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS), Shetland Islands Council Youth & Employability Services and Relay for Life have come together to organise the Big Summer Spree.

The free event takes place at Clickimin Leisure Centre from 10am until 5pm today, Saturday, 28th August and features an array of activities, competitions and live music.

The RLNI and Relay For Life are providing refreshments, including a BBQ, teas, coffees, homebakes, candy floss and popcorn which will be available to buy from their tents/marquee’s at the north pitch.

Other highlights include a number of fairground games from VAS, including tin can alley, coconut shy and balloon burst.

Cycle taster rides on buggy bikes and electric bikes will take place on the AHS overspill car park, provided by Ability Shetland and NHS Shetland. It will be part of the Party ‘N’ Da Park taking place on the north pitch and running track which will also include crazy golf and a kids assault course.

Zorb five-a-side football matches and target football sponsored by SIC Youth & Employability Services will take place inside the 60:40 indoor training facility between 10am and 5pm for kids P6 up to S6.

Free sports tasters will also be on offer from everything from squash, gymnastics, athletics and table tennis under the expert eyes of the isles sports clubs, between 11am and 3.15pm.

The whole event will be accompanied by live music from six bands beginning at 11am. The stage will be on the running track and bands include Kirmirren, Peter Wood Band, North Ness Boys and First Foot Soldiers.

ZetTrans are providing a free Park ‘n’ Ride service to and from the event from the multicourt at the old Anderson High School every half hour between 10.45am and 4.45pm.

For a free guide visit www.srt.org.uk.