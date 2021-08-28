News Sport

Ness clinch Manson Cup with narrow victory

1 hour 11 min ago 0
Ness Harry Thomson, pictured here against Spurs, scored the winner in Saturday's Manson Cup final.

Ness United have lifted the Manson Cup after a 2-1 victory over Whalsay.

The South Mainland side had to come from behind after Lowrie Hutchison gave Whalsay the lead against the run of play in the first half.

But Liam Flaws equalised almost immediately, and Harry Thomson scored the winner before half-time following good work in the box.

Whalsay pushed forward in the second half and came close from a low free-kick which Ness goalkeeper Erik Peterson did well to react to.

However Ness held out in a tense final ten minutes to retain the trophy.

They have now won it three years on the trot.

