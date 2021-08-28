Shetland pupils warned of ‘sextortion’

Officers in Shetland are warning students and parents of so-called ‘sextortion’ after seeing an increase of the practice reported to police in recent weeks by young people.

Chief inspector Paul Daley, local area commander, said: “Sextortion involves the threat of sharing sexual information, images or clips to extort money from people, whether images actually exist or not.

“I would ask people to consider what they share and who they share it with. They should, ideally, only share pictures online that they are happy with their friends, family and others seeing.

“It can be deeply embarrassing for people to fall victim to this type of crime. Refrain from accepting friend requests from people you don’t know.”

One incident involved the victims face being imposed onto an explicit video. When they refused to send money the video was forwarded to family and friends.

Chief inspector Daley added: “A reminder to parents of children who are gaming and streaming online to check the security settings on these platforms to try and prevent any offenders contacting them.”

Further details on this type of crime and how to protect yourself can be found at: www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/internet-safety/sextortion/

Other resources and online safety information can be accessed at www.thinkuknow.co.uk.