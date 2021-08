The crowds were drawn to the Big Summer Spree which took place at the Clickimin Centre today. Photo: Kevin Jones

Clickimin Leisure Centre was the place to be yesterday as the first, large open air event following the lifting of Covid restrictions took place.

It was a day full of games, competitions, taster events and live music running between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, 28th August.

A full report will appear in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Kirmirren entertain the crowd on the North Pitch at Clickimin during the popular Big Summer Spree. Photo: Kevin Jones

The Zorb Balls proved popular in the 60:40 during the Big Summer Spree. Photo: Kevin Jones

One young rocker enjoys the music of The Fiction during the Big Summer Spree. Photo: Kevin Jones

Mia Wiseman (on left) and Emme Halvorsen have fun during the Cycle Taster session which was led by Ability Shetland and NKS Shetland during the Big Summer Spree. Photo: Kevin Jones

The bouncy castles proved popular during the Big Summer Spree at Clickimin. Photo: Kevin Jones