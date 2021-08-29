MSP Beatrice Wishart named in new Lib Dem line-up

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has unveiled his new spokespeople team and described it as “crackling with talent and ideas”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will remain as health spokesperson in addition to leading on the constitution and external affairs.

Shetland Island MSP Beatrice Wishart will be spokesperson for rural affairs and connectivity, as well as deputy convener of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee.

The MSP has also been announced as a member of the deputy first minister’s cross party Covid recovery steering group.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am delighted to announce my new spokesperson team who will lead the party forward over the coming years. Scotland needs new hope and this team can offer it.

“They are crackling with talent and ideas, ready to inspire people. We will focus on the issues that matter to people across the country every day, from the NHS to the climate emergency.

“We will oppose the centralising SNP and stand up for human rights at home and abroad.”