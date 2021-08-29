Headlines News

Rescue 900 called to medical evacuation in Westray

Stuart Prestidge 11 hours 28 min ago
The coastguard’s Rescue 900 helicopter assisted teams from Westray and Kirkwall last night during a medical evacuation.

A call was place to the coastguard at around 8.30pm Saturday, 28th August to transport a person from Westray to Kirkwall for medical assistance.

Coastguard teams from Westray and Kirkwall assisted in the operation and the casualty was transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service after safe delivery in Kirkwall.

No details as to the nature of the medical emergency have been released.

