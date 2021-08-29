Rise in Shetland Covid cases hits school

Susan Laidlaw.

Following the announcement of 19 new cases in Shetland NHS interim director of public health, Dr Susan Laidlaw say the rise is not unexpected given the relaxation of restrictions.

Of the 19 new covid cases reported today, Sunday, 29th August some cases are household contacts or related to travel, but a number are pupils at Scalloway Primary School.

Dr Laidlaw said: “The rise in cases is not unexpected, given changes to national policy and restrictions, and is being seen across Scotland.

“With regard the cases in Scalloway, we are working closely with the Scalloway School and the education department and following all Scottish Government and public health guidance for school settings.

“‘Warn and Inform’ letters have been sent out for all the pupils and staff and we are identifying, isolating and PCR testing contacts.

“With all the measures we now have in place, and especially because of our high vaccination rates, the risks to children and other people when children become infected are very low.

Once again, we are keen to remind the public of covid control measures. Although a lot of restrictions have been removed, there are still precautions we should all take to minimise the spread.

“Twice weekly lateral flow tests are encouraged, face coverings are still mandatory in most indoor settings, proper hand hygiene is vital as well as good ventilation.

“Our strong uptake in vaccination is proving to be successful and those who are testing positive for covid tend to be asymptomatic or have minor symptoms such as cold/flu like symptoms.

She added: “But the vaccination programme is still ongoing, and there are people who are more vulnerable to covid infection. So, we do need to stick with these basic precautions at present to reduce spread of the virus.”

Everyone aged 16 and over is recommend to be vaccinated and if you have not yet had your vaccine, contact 01595 743319 or email shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot.

Lateral flow tests can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days. Visit: www.nhsinform.scot/covid/tests, for more information.

You can also pick up kits locally from Test and Protect at the Greenhead base in Lerwick, and some community pharmacies and GP practices. For the list of those participating click here.