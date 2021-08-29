Scalloway School to remain open following Covid outbreak

Scalloway School will remain open, Shetland Islands Council have confirmed, after an outbreak of Covid-19 was confirmed.

In line with national guidelines, ‘warn and inform’ letters have been issued to all parents and staff and the school will be open tomorrow, Monday, 30th August.

Those who have been identified as positive are isolating and PCR testing of contacts is underway.

Helen Budge (pictured), director of children’s services, said: “Following discussions with Public Health, and following the appropriate guidelines, the school will remain open on Monday and staff will continue to provide support for those pupils attending.

“Parents and staff have been contacted by the headteacher, and I’d like to reassure them that we are taking all the steps we can to ensure their safety while in the school.

She added: “If anyone is experiencing any symptoms, then they must stay at home and follow NHS guidance.”