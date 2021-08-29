Shetland Covid cases surge

Covid-19

Nineteen new cases of Covid have been recorded in Shetland as the lastest NHS Scotland Covid figures are released.

The additional recorded cases brings the seven day count to 29

Across Scotland 7,113 new cases were confirmed today, Sunday, 29th August, although the Scottish government caveat the total by saying the number of cases includes a larger than usual proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago.

This is due to the high volumes of tests currently being received.

Despite the rise in confirmed cases there were no Covid related deaths.

Currently there are 52 people in intensive care and 507 people in hospital with Covid, a slight increase on yesterday’s figures of 49 and 494 respectively.