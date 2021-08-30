Headlines News

Assurances given over Covid mitigation at Scalloway school

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 52 min ago 0
Assurances given over Covid mitigation at Scalloway school

All necessary mitigation measures are in place at Scalloway Primary School following an outbreak of coronavirus.

The message has come from director of children’s services Helen Budge during today’s education and families committee meeting.

Mrs Budge said a “strategic meeting” had taken place after cases first emerged on Friday.

She said parents had been informed, and that all the young people who had tested positive were awaiting the results of PCR tests.

“We really appreciate the support we have had from officers over the weekend, and also from NHS Shetland,” Mrs Budge told councillors.

“The first we were aware of a case was very late on Friday.

“Since then, over the weekend, the information has come through. The track and trace team has been involved, and we have had a strategic meeting.”

Mrs Budge added the school was open and that “all mitigations” were in place.

“We’ve introduced back the ‘bubbling’ to ensure all the bairns that are in the school are as safe as we can possibly have them.”

Committee chairman George Smith said he believed the rise in cases reflected what was being seen throughout the country.

“The reality is this seems to be something fairly common across Scotland with schools going back and increased testing.”

He acknowledged a number of parents would be inconvenienced, with some left unable to go to work as children isolate.

But he said he was confident staff were dealing with the issue effectively.

He said staff had spent “considerable time” over the weekend tackling the situation, and added he wished to record his appreciation for the work that was done.

After her update Mrs Budge left the meeting to continue to deal with the situation.

Earlier today the Hame Fae Hame nursery in Scalloway announced it would remain closed while a staff member awaited a Covid-19 test result.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.