Filming is under way on seventh series of Shetland

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall

Filming has started on the seventh series of BBC crime drama Shetland.

Scenes are being filmed today (Monday) until 7pm in Gardie Lane, Lerwick.

Pedestrians may be temporarily stopped outside 6 Gardie Lane while filming takes place.

A full day of filming is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The film crew will be at the Second World War ruins at the Ness of Sound from 7am to 2pm.

They will then move to the Esplanade, Lerwick from 2pm to 4.30pm with traffic and pedestrians being managed by a stop/go system.

And then Commercial Street, in Lerwick will be closed from 4.30pm to 8pm. The closure points will be manned to allow disabled access, access to private and commercial properties and to help facilitate any urgent deliveries to commercial businesses in the area.

Scottish Sea Farms’ base in Ronas Voe, Northmavine, and the section of the A970 near it will be the location for filming on Wednesday.

Filming crews will be there from about 11am to 11pm and a stop/go traffic control system will be in place at times.

On Thursday, the day starts at Sandsayre Pier, Sandwick at 10am with filming taking place from midday to 2.30pm.

The normal operation of the Mousa ferry will be unaffected by this but there will be a temporary and occasional stop/go traffic flow system in the area.

Filming operations will then move to St Ninian’s Isle from about 2.30pm to 6pm.

The road leading down to the beach will be closed to traffic from Wednesday evening.

There will be no entry to the beach itself during filming times.

The unit will then move to the Sands of Sound beach in Lerwick, from about 5pm to 11pm.

The access road leading down to the beach will be closed to traffic during this time.

For more information contact location manager Davie Gardner on 07867 654509 or assistant location manager Andy Ross on 07963 713446.